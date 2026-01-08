Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 8:42PM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
13 inches. Heaviest snow is expected along the northeastern slopes
of the Rampart Range.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.