Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 2:51AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
7 inches.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.