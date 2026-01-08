Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 2:51AM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 5 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.