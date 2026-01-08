Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 2:00PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
12 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.