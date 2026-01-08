Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 2:00PM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 11
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.