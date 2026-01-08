Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 10:52AM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 10:52 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
13 inches. Heaviest snow is expected along the northeastern slopes
of the Rampart Range.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

