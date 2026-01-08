Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 10:48PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Baca.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.