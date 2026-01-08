Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 10:48PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
15 inches. Heaviest snow is expected along the northeastern slopes
of the Wet Mountains.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.