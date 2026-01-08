Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 10:48PM MST until January 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing expected. Total snow accumulations
between 4 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Friday
morning and Friday afternoon.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will likely produce visibilities
on area roadways under 1 mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

