Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 10:48PM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph Friday morning and Friday afternoon.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will likely produce visibilities
on area roadways under 1 mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.