Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 3:45PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

11:49 PM
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

