Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 1:49PM MST until January 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 227, 228 and
229.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.