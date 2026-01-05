Red Flag Warning issued January 5 at 2:32PM MST until January 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area through
5 PM Today…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232 and 233.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.