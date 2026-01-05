Red Flag Warning issued January 5 at 2:25AM MST until January 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area from

10 AM through 5 PM Monday…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 231, 232 and

233.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.