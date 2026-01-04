Red Flag Warning issued January 4 at 4:55PM MST until January 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning for portions of the area will expire at 5

PM Sunday…

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area from

10 AM through 5 PM Monday…

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 228…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228 and 229.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected

late Monday through the late Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent on Monday.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.