Red Flag Warning issued January 4 at 2:40AM MST until January 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area from
10 AM through 5 PM Sunday…
…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for portions of the area
from late Monday Morning through Monday afternoon…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 229.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.