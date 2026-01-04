Red Flag Warning issued January 4 at 2:08PM MST until January 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for portions of the area

from 10 AM through 5 PM Today…

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the area

from 10 AM through 5 PM Monday…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 230.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.