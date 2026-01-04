Red Flag Warning issued January 4 at 2:08PM MST until January 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for portions of the area
from 10 AM through 5 PM Today…
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the area
from 10 AM through 5 PM Monday…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226 and 227.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.