Red Flag Warning issued January 3 at 1:38PM MST until January 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 227 and 228.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph across

the higher terrain and gusts up to 35 mph across the lower

elevations.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.