Red Flag Warning issued January 3 at 1:38PM MST until January 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch for Sunday is no longer in
effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 229.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph for both
Sunday and Monday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.