Red Flag Warning issued January 3 at 1:38PM MST until January 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Monday morning through Monday

afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch for Sunday is no longer in

effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 229.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph for both

Sunday and Monday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.