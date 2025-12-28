Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 1:50AM MST until December 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snow, blowing snow,
and degraded visibilities, especially over mountain passes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.