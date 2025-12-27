Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 1:56AM MST until December 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snow, blowing snow,
and degraded visibilities, especially over mountain passes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

