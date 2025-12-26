Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 9:34PM MST until December 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
December 27, 2025 5:49 AM
Published 9:34 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8
inches, with localized higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.