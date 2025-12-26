Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 9:34PM MST until December 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8

inches, with localized higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as

high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause

tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.