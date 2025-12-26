Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 2:09PM MST until December 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8
inches, with localized higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.