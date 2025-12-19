Red Flag Warning issued December 19 at 1:48AM MST until December 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Please avoid any
activities that could start a wildfire!
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.