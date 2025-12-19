Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued December 19 at 1:48AM MST until December 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Please avoid any
activities that could start a wildfire!
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

