Red Flag Warning issued December 19 at 1:48AM MST until December 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 227, 228,
229, 230, 231, 232, 233 and 235.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…High fire danger is expected. Fires will catch and
spread rapidly and erratically. Please avoid any activities
that could start a wildfire!
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.