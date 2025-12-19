High Wind Warning issued December 19 at 4:53PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Teller County and the
Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Eastern Sawatch Mountains
Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000
Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet,
and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.