High Wind Warning issued December 19 at 10:43AM MST until December 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Central Chaffee County Below 9000
Feet, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, Canon City
Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County, and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.