Red Flag Warning issued December 18 at 4:56PM MST until December 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 235.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

