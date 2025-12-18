Red Flag Warning issued December 18 at 2:42AM MST until December 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 234, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* WINDS…North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.