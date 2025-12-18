Red Flag Warning issued December 18 at 2:42AM MST until December 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 235…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 235.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this morning to
5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Fire Weather Watch, from
Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.