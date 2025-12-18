Red Flag Warning issued December 18 at 2:42AM MST until December 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 235…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 235.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this morning to

5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Fire Weather Watch, from

Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.