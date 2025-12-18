Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued December 18 at 2:30PM MST until December 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222 and 233.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

