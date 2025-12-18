Red Flag Warning issued December 18 at 2:30PM MST until December 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 235…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 235.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 5 PM
MST Friday.
* WINDS…Northerly winds 15 to 25 mph through the late afternoon.
Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.