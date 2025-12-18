High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 4:37AM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.