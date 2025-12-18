High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 4:37AM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern

Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County

Between 9000 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.