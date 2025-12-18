High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 3:30AM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. gusts

up to 60 mph will occur at locations adjacent to the mountains.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.

The strongest winds will occur adjacent to the mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.