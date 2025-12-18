High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 3:30AM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Locally
higher gusts will be possible.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern
Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County
Between 9000 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.