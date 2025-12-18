High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 12:34AM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Strongest winds will occur along western portions of lower

elevations counties up against the mountains.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult

for high profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways

such as Interstate 25.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.