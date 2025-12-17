Red Flag Warning issued December 17 at 12:58PM MST until December 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 6 PM MST this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 5 PM

MST Thursday.

* WINDS…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.