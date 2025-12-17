Red Flag Warning issued December 17 at 12:58PM MST until December 18 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 6 PM MST this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 5 PM
MST Thursday.
* WINDS…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.