Red Flag Warning issued December 17 at 12:58PM MST until December 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229,
230, 231, 232 and 233.
* TIMING…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.