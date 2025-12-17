High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 9:20AM MST until December 18 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways such as Interstate 25.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM MST Thursday.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

