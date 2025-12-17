High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 4:04PM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
for high profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways
such as Interstate 25.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.