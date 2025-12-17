High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 2:33AM MST until December 18 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
for high profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways
such as Interstate 25.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.