High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 2:33AM MST until December 18 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern
Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County
Between 9000 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high
profile vehicles, especially along north-south roadways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.