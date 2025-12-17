High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 2:33AM MST until December 18 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern

Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County

Between 9000 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high

profile vehicles, especially along north-south roadways.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.