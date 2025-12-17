High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 2:29PM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Localized

gusts to 80 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult

for high profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways

such as Interstate 25.