Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 2:29PM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:29 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Localized
gusts to 80 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
for high profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways
such as Interstate 25.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.