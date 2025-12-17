High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 2:29PM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Localized
gusts to 80 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
for high profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways
such as Interstate 25.