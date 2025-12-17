Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 12:57PM MST until December 18 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 12:57 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern
Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County
Between 9000 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high
profile vehicles, especially along north-south roadways.

National Weather Service

