Red Flag Warning issued December 16 at 3:27AM MST until December 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 227, 228, 229, 230,

231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.