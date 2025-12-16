Red Flag Warning issued December 16 at 3:27AM MST until December 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 226.
* TIMING…From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread
quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.