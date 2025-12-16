Red Flag Warning issued December 16 at 3:27AM MST until December 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 226.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread

quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.