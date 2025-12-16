High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 9:09PM MST until December 18 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Wednesday to 3 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.