High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 9:09PM MST until December 18 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern
Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County
Between 9000 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high
profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways such as
Interstate 25.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.